Listen Live
National

Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison

Published on July 10, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Larry Nassar on the stand

Source: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WILDWOOD, Fla. — Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar is reportedly in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation at the federal prison where he’s been locked up in Florida.

Sources with knowledge of the incident say it happened on Sunday and involved just one other inmate.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting female athletes when he worked at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.

RELATED: 

Video: Father Of Accusers Attempts To Attack Former Olympic Doctor Larry Nasser In Court

Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor

#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor Sexually Abused Her

 

Ex-USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison  was originally published on wibc.com

RELATED TAGS

Larry Nassar prison attack USA Gymnastics

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
Black Business Pages RAL

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close