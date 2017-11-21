Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor Sexually Abused Her

Like fellow teammate Aly Raisman, the gold medalist claims that Larry Nassar assaulted her as well.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
GYMNASTICS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

Days after she got dragged for suggesting that women can protect themselves from rape by dressing modestly, Gabby Douglas admitted that she is a victim of sexual abuse

On Tuesday, she declared on social media that former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, the same person that allegedly raped her Olympic teammate, Aly Raisman, assaulted her as well.

“I didn’t view my comments as victim shaming because I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you,” the gold medalist wrote. “It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar.

She added: “I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.”

please hear my heart

A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas) on

 

“I understand that many of you didn’t know what I was dealing with, but it is important to me that you at least know this. I do not advocate victim shaming/blaming in any way, shape or form! I will also never support attacking or bullying anyone on social media or anywhere else.

“Please forgive me for not being ore responsible with how I handled the situation. To every other individual that commented to or about me hatefully, I apologize that I let you down too. I will never stop promoting unity, positivity, strength, being courageous and doing good instead of evil. I have learned from this and I’m determined to be even better.”

Twitter swiftly reacted to this news:

As we previously reported, Douglas caught some serious heat last week for suggesting that women need to cover up in order to avoid being raped. She has since apologized for statements.

More than 130 women, many of them former athletes, have accused Nassar, who is currently in prison, of sexual assault,PEOPLE noted. Nassar faces 33 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and is currently scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 7.

Whether you are still upset with Gabby for her prior victim-blaming comments, please recognize that coming forward with her own allegations must have not been easy to do. So let’s send Gabby all the love and light  we can.

RELATED NEWS:

Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe

#MeToo: Producer At ‘The Root’ Accuses John Singleton And Jesse Jackson Of Sexual Harassment

#MeToo: Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences With Harvey Weinstein, ‘I Felt Unsafe’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor Sexually Abused Her

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos