Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor

Gold medalist becomes the fourth member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Gymnastic team to claim she was molested by Larry Nassar.

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 6

Source: Alex Livesey / Getty

Simone Biles revealed that she also suffered sexual abuse at the hands of U.S. Olympic gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar.

After Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, and McKayla Maroney claimed that they had been sexually assaulted by Nassar, Biles has added her name to the list of his victims. The Olympic gold medalist opened up today, revealing on Twitter that she’d been molested by the Olympic physician.

Noting that she is known for her bubbly personality along with her Olympic victories, Biles issued a statement to let her followers know that she’s been wrestling with a major secret. The burden finally became too much for her to shoulder, so she spoke her truth.

“I am not afraid to tell my story anymore. I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” Biles divulged, adding that she blamed herself for the abuse at first. “For too long I have asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions.”

She continued, “No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG [USA Gymnastics], and others.”

With this confession, that makes four members of the Fierce Five that have allegedly been molested by Nassar. Biles says it was their strength that gave her the courage to come forward.

And she used her platform to remind others–particularly other athletes–that they are not at fault for being sexually abused.

“It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the “special” treatment,” she assured. “This behavior is unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

Photos