Video: Father Of Accusers Attempts To Attack Former Olympic Doctor Larry Nasser In Court

Randall Margraves, the father of three accusers of former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar, tried to attack him in court in a sentencing hearing in Michigan today. The attempted attack occurred after the father requested five minutes alone with Nassar.
Margraves was stopped by baliffs in the court room.
