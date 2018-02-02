National
Video: Father Of Accusers Attempts To Attack Former Olympic Doctor Larry Nasser In Court

Karen Clark
US-POLITICS-SPORT-GYMNASTICS-ASSAULT

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

Randall Margraves, the father of three accusers of former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar, tried to attack him in court in a sentencing hearing in Michigan today. The attempted attack occurred after the father requested five minutes alone with Nassar.

Margraves was stopped by baliffs in the court room.

 

 

Photos