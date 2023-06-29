Join The Carrboro Community Fourth Of July Celebration

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The annual Fourth of July Celebration will be on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the Carrboro Town Commons from 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. There will be a Kickoff Event at Weaver Street Market beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by The People’s Parade from Weaver Street to Town Hall at 10:50 a.m.

Pre-Event Activities at Weaver Street Market

Join us on the Weaver Street Market Lawn at 9:30 a.m. for pre-event activities! There will be a Bike/Wagon Decorating Contest along with a Costume Contest for kids.

9:30 a.m. – Pre-Event Activities Begin

9:45 a.m. – Designing & Decorating Booths (Patriotic Tattoos, Hat Making & Decorating, Patriotic Flag Coloring, Bike & Wagon Decorating)

10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – Registration for Costume Contest

Categories:

Ages 1-5

Ages 6-10

Ages 11-15

Family/Group

Bike/Trike

Wagon/Scooter/Other

10:30 a.m. – Costume Contest Winners Announced

10:40 a.m. – Parade Assembly on East Weaver Street

10:50 a.m. – The People’s Parade from Weaver Street Market to Carrboro Town Hall led by The Bulltown Strutters (http://bulltownstrutters.org)

The People’s Parade

At approximately 10:50 a.m., the People’s Parade will begin and travel from Weaver Street Market to the Main Event at Carrboro Town Commons! Dress up, bring your bikes and wagons, and join your fellow community members with a July 4th themed parade down Weaver!

Annual Reading of Frederick Douglass’ Essay

Mayor Damon Seils will host our annual gathering of community members for the annual Community Reading of Frederick Douglass’ essay, “The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro.” The reading will occur in the Carrboro Century Center’s Century Hall at 12:00pm.

Live Music at Town Hall

Below are the performances scheduled for this year’s event:

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. – Stereo Doll

12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. – Mix Tape Grab Bag

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Tre’ King Band

Other Events at Activities at Town Hall

Join us for the following during the main event from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Town Hall:

Jr. Firefighter Obstacle Course

Face Painting w/ Paint Savvy

Carnival Games and Inflatables (Bounce House)

Baby Crawl Contest

Free Expression Chalk Boards

Toddler Square

Revel Cube Gaming Truck

Interactive Hoop Jam artist

Bubble Artist

Stilt Walker

Food/Drink Vendors

Non-Profit Booths

Senior Bingo from 1:00 p.m. -2:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers

Pie-Eating Contest (2:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m.) 2:00 p.m. – Ages 6-8 2:15 p.m. – Ages 9-12 2:30 p.m. – Ages 13-17 2:45 p.m. – Ages 18 & Up



Note: Registration for the pie-eating contest is on-site at the Information Booth from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Registration is first-come, first-served and a maximum of 8 participants will be accepted. There is no registration fee, but a waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian.

And more!

For updates, please visit http://www.carrborojuly4th.com

