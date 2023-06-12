Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.
Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
Well played, Pat. Well played.
It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.
- North Carolina Among Top 15 Most Fun States In The U.S.
- Don’t Miss The Rocky Mount Juneteenth Celebration
- Zebulon Celebrates Juneteenth!
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Rape
-
Joseline Hernandez Arrested After Getting Her Own TKO On Former Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
[UPDATE] John Amos Denies Daughter's Claims of Elder Abuse
-
DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery
-
Check Out Juneteenth Events Across The State
-
53rd BIMBÉ Cultural Arts Festival Celebrates 50 Years of Hip-Hop