GoTriangle’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program

Strategies for Growing Your DBE Certified Business

Wednesday, June 14th

GoTriangle Offices | 4600 Emperor Blvd, Durham, NC | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join us at GoTriangle offices on June 14th to learn more about how to grow your DBE certified business.

A variety of speakers will share:

Benefits of being DBE certified and the process

Resources for becoming DBE certified and for navigating the procurement process for capital contracts

Tips for navigating the post-COVID labor and supply market.

What opportunities are available for DBE contracts in the Triangle

There will also be an opportunity for those who attend to network with one another and meet Primes.

Speakers include:

Benny F. Sloan Jr., DBE certification manager at the NC Department of Transportation

Robert Lancaster, president of BREE & Associates, Inc. in Durham

Tammie Hall-Roberts CCA, MCA, assistant county manager, Community Prosperity, Durham County

Sign Up Here

Brunch will be included.