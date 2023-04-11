Man Gunned Down By SBI Agent Outside Sports Store in Apex

WRAL reports that a man died following a shooting involving a State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) agent Tuesday afternoon (Apr. 11) near Lake Pine Plaza in Apex.
Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong said in a press conference that the shooting took place in the parking lot of Academy Sports + Outdoors, at 1151 Pine Place Drive, shortly before 1:30 pm. Armstrong said that a man and woman were inside during an apparent shoplifting.
“The female allegedly grabbed some box of ammunition that was sitting on the counter display, and stole the box of ammunition and ran out of the store with that box of ammunition,” Armstrong said. “And, the male that was with her, ran out of the store with her.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The two people encountered the SBI agent in the parking lot. Chief Armstrong did not know why the agent was there.
A gun was spotted on the ground near a car at the scene, with yellow caution tape around the store.
“There was another weapon that was at the scene next to the male that was shot, and we believe that was his weapon,” Armstrong said. “We’re still sorting through if that weapon was used or how that weapon might have been used. We still don’t know that at this time.”
Get exclusives delivered straight to your phone! Text FOXY to 24042 and join our text club!
The woman at the scene was not shot. However, she was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.
Apex Police will investigate the shooting, and the SBI will conduct an internal investigation on the matter.
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report
-
Alicia Keys: "Girl On Fire" [AUDIO]
-
City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker And More Celebs Bring The Style To Dreamville Festival
-
Tisha Campbell-Martin Responds To Duane and Will Smith Gay Rumors
-
Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty In Michael K. Williams Death Trial
-
Trump Aides Reportedly Considering Using Mugshot for Campaign Merch
-
Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Reveals Texts From Alleged Assault Victim
-
Watch: Usher Trolls Fans at Dreamville Music Festival!