Tory Lanez Placed Under House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion Trial

Well, it looks like Tory Lanez will finally be able to stay out of trouble for a little bit. That’s because a judge has officially placed him under house arrest.

TMZ reports that the order was placed during a court hearing Wednesday (Oct. 26) in Los Angeles. The embattled rapper, who is currently facing trial for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020, is now forced to stay under house arrest until the trial kicks off on November 28. This order stems from an incident back in September, in which Lanez is accused of assaulting singer August Alsina at a show in Chicago.

Prosecutors say that Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) deserves to be put in custody because the assault on Alsina was a violation of his bail conditions in the Megan Thee Stallion case. They say that Lanez poses a threat to public safety, and that monetary bail is not enough to control him.

Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, pushed back by saying that no charges were filed in the Alsina case and that it was only allegations. Well, judging by the photo that Alsina posted on his IG following the incident and the fact that the show’s host, comedian Rip Micheals, kicked Lanez off of the tour as a result of the altercation… let’s just say it is a little bit more than allegations.

Either way, the judge decided to go down the middle with the final judgment, ordering that Lanez would be confined to his home with a GPS ankle monitor beginning Friday. He will remain on house arrest until the Megan Thee Stallion trial kicks off. Lanez pleaded not guilty in that case, which could land him in prison for 22 years if convicted.

Following the hearing, Lanez told reporters that the ruling “was a perfect example of how the criminal justice system treats Black men.”

Yeah… we’ll leave it at that.

