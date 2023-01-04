X-Rays Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Clearly Shot Feet Surface Online

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Megan Thee Stallion was a victim of violence at the hands of Tory Lanez after the jury listened to testimony from witnesses and went over a plethora of evidence linking him to the crime. Now photos of her injuries have hit the net.

Yes, even after a jury of his peers found him guilty, there were “fans” and some Hip-Hop stars still disputing if Tory Lanez indeed shot Megan Thee Stallion.

Now, photos of the 23-year-old Hip-Hop star’s injured feet have surfaced online via Nique at Nite, proving she was indeed shot, showing metal bullet fragments are still in her heel and exactly where the bullets hit her.

The X-ray photos were accompanied by other photographs of the crime scene showing luggage covered in blood, towels, and the gun used in the shooting.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, can also be seen in photos with black and blue bruises along her thigh and missing pieces of her hair following her drunk altercation with Lanez.

Instagram blog The Neighborhood Talk got its hands on police body cam footage of Megan Thee Stallion in the back of an ambulance footage while being taken to a nearby hospital.

The “Big Ole Freak” crafter can be heard crying, understandably, while looking around the room while wearing a mask.

That’s Not The Only Evidence That Came Out

Nique at Nite shared audio from a phone call between Kelsey Harris and Tory Lanez Thursday, Dec 29.

Lanez, who was very adamant he was innocent, sounded very concerned about Megan Thee Stallion’s well-being while not explicitly saying what he did, but sounding like he knew he messed up pretty bad.

“I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so f**kin’ drunk that I ain’t even know what the f**k was going on.” He continues, “I ain’t never do some sh*t like that. I didn’t even understand what the f**k was going on. Regardless, though, that’s not gonna make anything right, and it’s not gonna make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry.”

Welp.

Tory’s daddy, Sonstar, and everyone else can stop blaming Roc Nation or Jay-Z now. *Kanan Stark’s voice,* “he did that sh*t, guilty as f*ck.”

