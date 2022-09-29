LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Of course, we’re all trying to stay healthy nowadays, making sure that we are mindful of what we eat. And nothing says “healthy snack” quite like nuts. However, a recent study determines what may very well be the “healthiest” nut.

As reported by the “Eat This, Not That” blog, the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study featured over 3000 participants between ages 18 and 30. They were asked about their eating habits at the beginning of the study and then asked again after 7 years and 20 years.

Those involved were eating an average of 3/4 of an ounce of walnuts every day. Turns out, those who regularly ate walnuts from their younger years continued to have better diets, were more physically active, and had a decreased risk of heart disease in their older years.

“Walnut eaters seem to have a unique body phenotype that carries with it other positive impacts on health like better diet quality, especially when they start eating walnuts from youth into middle adulthood—as risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes elevates,” Professor of Epidemiology and Community Health at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health and Lead Researcher on this new study, Lyn M. Steffen, PhD, MPH, RD, explains with EurekAlert!

So, there you have it! Perhaps it’s time to add walnuts to your breakfast. Your heart will thank you for it!

Grub Plug of The Day: New Study Says This Nut Helps Healthy Aging was originally published on thelightnc.com