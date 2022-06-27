Black Senate Candidate Punched By Her White GOP Opponent At Abortion Protest

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As the world still tries to collectively make sense of the Supreme Court’s controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, things are now beginning to turn violent as protests arise across the nation.

A recent rally in Providence led to Rhode Island State Senate hopeful Jennifer Rourke, who’s running as a Democrat, getting physically assaulted by one of her Republican opponents who also happens to be a now-suspended police officer.

“This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office,” Rourke tweeted alongside a clip of the incident captured on video (seen above), following up by affirming, “I won’t give up.” The assailant, Republican and pro-life advocate Jeann Lugo, is captured hitting Rourke with a closed fist and attempting to land another hit before rushing off into the crowd.

According to The Washington Post, Lugo has been placed on administrative leave and a criminal investigation is underway. Rhode Island Public Safety spokeswoman Lindsay Lague said in a statement, “The Providence Police Department is criminally investigating the behavior of an off-duty Providence Police Officer last evening during a protest at the Rhode Island State House where a female subject was assaulted.”

More below on what else Lugo lost as a result of putting his hands on a woman, via WP:

“‘As video of the incident went viral Saturday, Lugo announced that he was suspending his campaign for the state Senate.

‘I will not be running for any office this fall,’ he tweeted.

Lugo appeared to close his Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Rourke did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Before Lugo announced he was dropping out from the race, he told The Post that he, as an officer, found himself ‘in a situation that no individual should see themselves.’

‘I stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking,’ he wrote in an email. ‘At this moment, there’s a pending internal investigation, and as the facts of the incident come to light, I request that my family and I have privacy.’”

The protest was happening outside the State House in Providence, which as a result has been getting widespread attention from local heavy hitters in politics. Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza addressed the situation under limitations due to the police-protecting Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, vaguely stating, “I’ve seen the video and it’s immensely disturbing,” also adding, “Those responsible will be held fully accountable.”

Stay safe out here, people.

