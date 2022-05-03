US Declares WNBA Star to be ‘Wrongfully Detained’ in Russia

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After months of near silence, the US Government has made a huge announcement in the ongoing case of WNBA player Brittney Griner.

The US State Department confirmed to USA Today that they have officially declared the 6-time All-Star center for the Phoenix Mercury to be “wrongfully detained” by the Russian government. Griner has been in custody since February, after customs officials at a Moscow airport allegedly found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. Under Russian law, a drug smuggling charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

In confirming her reclassification, a spokesperson for the State Department said that “the welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is among the highest priorities of the U.S. Government” and said it will “continue to undertake efforts to prove appropriate support to Ms. Griner.”

So, what does this all mean, exactly?

Well, prior to this point, as ESPN reports, the US Consular Office handled the case. That department was in charge of monitoring her case without much intervening, allowing the case to play out in the Russian court system. However, with this new development, Griner’s case is now in the hands of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who can now take a more aggressive approach to negotiating her release.

This also means that Griner’s fellow WNBA players and Congressional supporters now has the blessing of her family to bring as much attention to the case as possible. And as of press time, the WNBA is doing just that.

The WNBA is showing their support by announcing that all 12 WNBA courts will pay tribute to Griner by posting her initials and her jersey number (42) on the sidelines throughout the 2022 season, which kicks off on May 6, when the Phoenix Mercury play against the Las Vegas Aces. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement, “As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community. We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time.”

We hope that with this recent development, Brittney Griner is one step closer to returning home.