Register For 4-H Summer Camps In Durham

Registration for Summer Fun 2022 is live! Durham Summer Fun provides a large selection of low cost skill-building camps for youth in addition to some of the most affordable residential camping in the state. 4-H has been serving youth for 120 years, and is the largest youth-based organization in the country! Visit our Summer Fun Page for information on each camp offered this summer, in addition to links to Eventbrite registration. In-person camps are capped at 6-8 participants, so registration will fill quickly!

Read more at: https://durham.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/02/4-h-summer-fun-camp-registration-is-live/

In order to participate in summer fun activities you must register on 4-H Online. Click to register. Your reservation will not be considered complete until 4-H Online Registration is complete. If you’re purchasing a cloverbud kit, 4-H Online enrollment is not necessary if youth is below the age of 5 as of January 1, 2022. Scroll to the bottom of the page for individual links for each camp’s tickets, registration, and payment through eventbrite. What is 4-H Summer Fun? The mission of 4-H Summer Fun is to provide a safe, affordable, enriching environment where youth can learn and develop new skills and have fun while doing it! Students participate in field trips and other hands-on learning opportunities targeting agriculture, horticulture, leadership, citizenship, healthy living, and science. The programs we offer change each year, so see our most recent Summer Fun article for more information.

What is 4-H Summer Fun?

The mission of 4-H Summer Fun is to provide a safe, affordable, enriching environment where youth can learn and develop new skills and have fun while doing it! Students participate in field trips and other hands-on learning opportunities targeting agriculture, horticulture, leadership, citizenship, healthy living, and science. The programs we offer change each year, so see our most recent Summer Fun article for more information.

How Do I Participate?

All of our summer fun programs specific to Durham County will be done remotely this summer. For more information or questions please email your 4-H agent at gmhulber@ncsu.edu. Read our Summer Fun Brochure. Enroll in 4-H Online. Choose which workshops, events, or activities are most interesting to you! Workshop descriptions including time, location, cost, and age requirements are found in our summer fun brochure. Register online via Eventbrite in the links below, or through NC State Extension pages, linked in our brochure.

Read more at: https://durham.ces.ncsu.edu/durham-4-h-summer-fun-2021/

 

