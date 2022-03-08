Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks Mindfulness & How To Know When You Need Therapy [WATCH]

According to Mindfulness.org, mindfulness is defined as “the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what’s going on around us.”  Counselor Yunetta Spring explains, in short, that it means minding your business. Mindfulness is an act that the Counselor says it’s when it’s someone experiencing your senses, thoughts, and emotions.

One sign of not being able to be mindful is a sign you may need to visit therapy.  Hear this advice below and share it with others.

