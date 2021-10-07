The Undressing Room
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 36 “Things My Therapist Said”

The ladies undress love and intimacy while discussing Will Smith and Nick Cannon’s advice from their therapists and coaches. You’ll never guess who Will Smith has a crush on… Plus, they’ll get into how an Alabama mom approached her child’s bully and good wedding guest etiquette. Lastly, does talking about your past affect your current relationship? Find out what the duo has to say in the Final Question To Undress.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

We just picked up some new items from Macy’s! Check out our Fall picks in our virtual closet at  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 36 “Things My Therapist Said”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

