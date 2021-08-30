Looking For A List Of TV Shows Created By People Of Color? Here It Is!

Are you looking for a list of shows that were created by BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) creatives? You’re in luck! IndieWire.com has put together a comprehensive list of shows during the 2021 and 2022 season that fit this criteria.
ABC
“Abbott Elementary” – Quinta Brunson, creator, star
“Black-ish” – Kenya Barris, creator
“Grey’s Anatomy” – Shonda Rhimes, creator
“Queens” – Zahir McGhee, creator
“The Wonder Years” — Saladin Patterson, creator
AMAZON
“Harlem” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner
“With Love” – Gloria Calderon Kellet, creator
“The Summer I Turned Pretty” – Jenny Hahn, creator
AMC
“Sherman’s Showcase” – Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, creators
“The Walking Dead” – Angela Kang, showrunner
Apple TV+
“Truth Be Told” – Nichelle Tramble Spellman, creator and showrunner
BET
“American Soul” – Dorian Gregory, co-creator
“Sistas” – Tyler Perry, creator
“Assisted Living” – Tyler Perry, creator
“The Oval” – Tyler Perry, creator
“Twenties” – Lena Waithe, creator
“Tales” – Irv Gotti, creator
BET+
“Bruh” – Tyler Perry, creator
“Ruthless” – Tyler Perry, creator
“First Wives Club” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner
CBS
“The Neighborhood” – Meg DeLoatch, showrunner
“Bob ♥ Abishola” – Gina Yashere, co-creator
“S.W.A.T.” – Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, co-developer and co-showrunner
CBS All Access
“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator
Comedy Central
“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” – Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, creators
Freeform
“Grown-ish” – Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, creators
FX
“Atlanta” – Donald Glover, creator
“Mayans M.C.” – Elgin James, creator
“Snowfall” – John Singleton, creator
“Reservation Dogs” – Sterlin Harjo, showrunner and co-creator; Taika Waititi, co-creator
FOX
“Our Kind of People” – Karen Gist, creator
“The Cleaning Lady” – Miranda Kwok, developed by
“Industry” – Mickey Down, co-creator
“Insecure” – Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, creators; Prentice Penny, showrunner
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Robin Thede, creator, showrunner
“Westworld” – Lisa Joy, co-creator, co-showrunner
HBO Max
“DMZ” – Roberto Patino, developer, showrunner; Ava DuVernay, executive producer
“The Flight Attendant” – Natalie Chaidez, co-showrunner
“The Sex Lives of College Girls” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator
Hulu
“Ramy” – Ramy Youssef, creator and showrunner
NBC
“Young Rock” – Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, creators; Nahnatchka Khan, showrunner.
Netflix
“Never Have I Ever” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator
“Inventing Anna” – Shonda Rhimes, creator
“Dear White People” – Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Lee Bowser, showrunner
OWN
“Cherish the Day” – Ava DuVernay, creator; Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer, co-showrunners
“Queen Sugar” – Ava DuVernay, creator
“David Makes Man” – Tarell McCraney, `creator; Dee Harris-Lawrence, showrunner
“The Kings of Napa” – Janine Sherman Barrois, creator, showrunner
Paramount+
“The Game” – Devon Greggory, showrunner
Showtime
“Flatbush Misdemeanors” – Kevin Iso, co-creator
“The Chi” – Lena Waithe, creator
“Ziwe” – Ziwe Fumudoh, creator and executive producer
“The Man Who Fell To Earth” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator and co-showrunner
Starz
“BMF” — Randy Huggins, showrunner
“Blindspotting” – Daveed Diggs, co-creator
“P-Valley” — Katori Hall, creator, showrunner
The “Power” franchise – Courtney Kemp Agboh, creator and showrunner
“Run the World” – Leigh Davenport, creator; Yvettte Lee Bowser, showrunner
TBS
“Chad” – Nasim Pedrad, creator
“The Last O.G.” – Jordan Peele, co-creator; Saladin K. Patterson, showrunner
TNT
“Claws” – Janine Sherman Barrois, showrunner
The CW
“All American” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner
“All American: Homecoming” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, developer, executive producer
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” – Keto Shimizu, co-showrunner
“Kung Fu” – Christina M. Kim, developer, co-showrunner
“Naomi” – Ava DuVernay, co-developer
“The Flash” – Eric Wallace, showrunner
“Riverdale” – Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, developer, showrunner
“The 4400” – Arianna Jackson, co-showrunner
TRIED IT: Dermablend's CC Cream Got My Complexion All The Way Together
TRIED IT: Dermablend's CC Cream Got My Complexion All The Way Together
1. Tatayana Yomary wearing Dermablend CC Cream in 70NSource:Tatayana Yomary 1 of 2
2. Marsha B wearing Dermablend CC Cream in 85N and 90NSource:Shayna Hewitt 2 of 2
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark