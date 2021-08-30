Looking For A List Of TV Shows Created By People Of Color? Here It Is!

Arts & Entertainment
Are you looking for a list of shows that were created by BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of color) creatives? You’re in luck! IndieWire.com has put together a comprehensive list of shows during the 2021 and 2022 season that fit this criteria.

 

ABC

“Abbott Elementary” – Quinta Brunson, creator, star

“Black-ish” – Kenya Barris, creator

“Grey’s Anatomy” – Shonda Rhimes, creator

“Queens” – Zahir McGhee, creator

“The Wonder Years” — Saladin Patterson, creator

AMAZON

“Harlem” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner

“With Love” – Gloria Calderon Kellet, creator

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” – Jenny Hahn, creator

AMC

“Sherman’s Showcase” – Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, creators

“The Walking Dead” – Angela Kang, showrunner

Apple TV+

“Truth Be Told” – Nichelle Tramble Spellman, creator and showrunner

BET

“American Soul” – Dorian Gregory, co-creator

“Sistas” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Assisted Living” – Tyler Perry, creator

“The Oval” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Twenties” – Lena Waithe, creator

“Tales” – Irv Gotti, creator

BET+

“Bruh” – Tyler Perry, creator

“Ruthless” – Tyler Perry, creator

“First Wives Club” – Tracy Oliver, creator and showrunner

CBS

“The Neighborhood” – Meg DeLoatch, showrunner

“Bob ♥ Abishola” – Gina Yashere, co-creator

“S.W.A.T.” – Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, co-developer and co-showrunner

CBS All Access

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator

Comedy Central

“Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” – Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao, creators

Freeform

“Grown-ish” – Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, creators

FX

“Atlanta” – Donald Glover, creator

“Mayans M.C.” – Elgin James, creator

“Snowfall” – John Singleton, creator

“Reservation Dogs” – Sterlin Harjo, showrunner and co-creator; Taika Waititi, co-creator

FOX

“Our Kind of People” – Karen Gist, creator

“The Cleaning Lady” – Miranda Kwok, developed by

HBO

“Industry” – Mickey Down, co-creator

“Insecure” – Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, creators; Prentice Penny, showrunner

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Robin Thede, creator, showrunner

“Westworld” – Lisa Joy, co-creator, co-showrunner

HBO Max

“DMZ” – Roberto Patino, developer, showrunner; Ava DuVernay, executive producer

“The Flight Attendant” – Natalie Chaidez, co-showrunner

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator

Hulu

“Ramy” – Ramy Youssef, creator and showrunner

NBC

“Young Rock” – Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, creators; Nahnatchka Khan, showrunner.

Netflix

“Never Have I Ever” – Mindy Kaling, co-creator

“Inventing Anna” – Shonda Rhimes, creator

“Dear White People” – Justin Simien, creator; Yvette Lee Bowser, showrunner

OWN

“Cherish the Day” – Ava DuVernay, creator; Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer, co-showrunners

“Queen Sugar” – Ava DuVernay, creator

“David Makes Man” – Tarell McCraney, `creator; Dee Harris-Lawrence, showrunner

“The Kings of Napa” – Janine Sherman Barrois, creator, showrunner

Paramount+

“The Game” – Devon Greggory, showrunner

Showtime

“Flatbush Misdemeanors” – Kevin Iso, co-creator

“The Chi” – Lena Waithe, creator

“Ziwe” – Ziwe Fumudoh, creator and executive producer

“The Man Who Fell To Earth” – Jenny Lumet, co-creator and co-showrunner

Starz

“BMF” — Randy Huggins, showrunner

“Blindspotting” – Daveed Diggs, co-creator

“P-Valley” — Katori Hall, creator, showrunner

The “Power” franchise – Courtney Kemp Agboh, creator and showrunner

“Run the World” – Leigh Davenport, creator; Yvettte Lee Bowser, showrunner

TBS

“Chad” – Nasim Pedrad, creator

“The Last O.G.” – Jordan Peele, co-creator; Saladin K. Patterson, showrunner

TNT

“Claws” – Janine Sherman Barrois, showrunner

The CW

“All American” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, showrunner

“All American: Homecoming” – Nkechi Okoro Carroll, developer, executive producer

“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” – Keto Shimizu, co-showrunner

“Kung Fu” – Christina M. Kim, developer, co-showrunner

“Naomi” – Ava DuVernay, co-developer

“The Flash” – Eric Wallace, showrunner

“Riverdale” – Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, developer, showrunner

“The 4400” – Arianna Jackson, co-showrunner

 

