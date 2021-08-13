Arts & Entertainment
Jeffrey Osborne Talks About His Show Tonight In Cary And How He Got Through Quarantine

This Friday the 13th is looking promising for music lovers in the Triangle. Jefferey Osborne will be performing at Koka Booth Amphitheater tonight along with Mother’s Finest. The Summer Jam event is being presented by Rhythms Live. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are available here.

 

 

 

