Spotify Drops Remastered Version To Classic Nas Cut “Life Is Like A Dice Game”

We need more remastered classic freestyles to drop in the future...

Nas

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

On July 2nd it will have been a quarter century since Hip-Hop legend, Nas released his classic sophomore album, It Was Written, and to celebrate the anniversary, an old Nas favorite is about to get some new life in 2021.

More than two decades after dropping a dope freestyle dubbed “Life Is Like A Dice Game,” Spotify will be dropping a remastered version of the cut and adding some additional guest verses from Freddie Gibbs and Cordae. Though the original cut was only one verse, now with the additions of Gibbs and Cordae the classic freestyle can get some new life with Hit-Boy taking a swing at producing the track.

Nas for his part was thrilled with the idea of bringing back a joint that true Nas fans were familiar with.

“Spotify pulled out a leak from the 90s that I did eons ago, and asked if I could resurrect it. I can’t remember where I recorded it, or who produced it – maybe Easy Moe Bee, he was killin’ the game at the time! Carl Chery from Spotify suggested we connect with Freddie & Cordae to bring the song new life and I loved it.”

Carl Chery naturally was excited with the move saying, “The original dates back to the ‘90s but the concept feels more relevant than ever today, which makes it the perfect time to put it out.”

It’s always the perfect time to throw out some classic Nas material.

Check out the cut below and let us know your thoughts on the newly remastered track in the comments below.

Close