Kylee D. Allen Discusses Being The Youngest In Charge On Prime Video’s ‘Underground Railroad’

One of the biggest mistakes one can make is judging someone’s maturity level based off their age — didn’t Queen Aaliyah say it’s just a number, or something like that?

In the case of 11-year-old acting prodigy Kylee D. Allen, you can easily say she’s wise beyond her years for sure! We got a chance to chop it up with the burgeoning actress to get the scoop on her new role in the hit Amazon Prime Video series, The Underground Railroad.

The show, which deals with everyone’s least favorite subject of slavery and surprisingly doesn’t include Black History icon Harriet Tubman, is actually a revelation on the subject. Over the span of 10 episodes, the synopsis of slaves escaping from captivity via an underground passage is only a small fraction of the story. Each episode builds on the hope for a brighter future, the strength to overcome adversity and ultimately the triumph of discovering a better life.

Kylee plays one of the youngest characters in the series, a character named Molly who plays a key role in the final three episodes. We’ll let you binge the series in order to find out what happens, but in the meantime you can get some insight into what it took, both professionally and personally, to take on such a powerful role — straight from the pint-sized princess herself!

Check out Black America Web’s official sit-down with the youngest in charge over on The Underground Railroad, the insanely talented Kylee D. Allen, as we talk dream roles for the future, hair care essentials, counseling while on set and what to expect from one of the greatest shows you definitely should be streaming at the moment:

 

Kylee D. Allen Discusses Being The Youngest In Charge On Prime Video's 'Underground Railroad'

