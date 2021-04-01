CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Tar Heel’s Head Coach Roy Williams Is Retiring

North Carolina Tar Heel Head Coach, Roy Williams announces April 1st that he’s retiring after 33 years. This is not a joke. The 1972 UNC graduate, just wrapped up his 18th season as the head coach at his alma mater.

Williams has 903 wins as a college basketball head coach. His career highlights consist of three NCAA titles , two other Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament crowns. He led the Tar Heels to a 485-163 record.

 

Aaccording to GOHEELS.COM ,”the 2007 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee will address the media at a press conference on Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center Thursday, April 1 at 4 p.m.”

The press conference is closed to the public. Fans will be able to view at HERE.

Close