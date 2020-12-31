Best Moments Of 2020

Digging deep into the archives, we take a look back at some of the moments through this year that would be considered smile-worthy.

Contrary to what some may feel, 2020 wasn’t all bad. Don’t believe me? Take a look for yourself and if you still don’t believe me, remember you’re right here reading this, so cheer to that.

ALSO TRENDING:

1. Matt James Announced as the first-ever Black Bachelor Source:Getty THE BACHELOR – 2501 Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABCs hit romance reality series The Bachelor, will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans cant wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasnt been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his lifeno matter what challenges he will faceas he starts his search for his happily ever after on the season premiere of The Bachelor, MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin via Getty Images) MATT JAMES vertical,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,headshot,television show,two people,reality tv,rose – flower,the bachelor – tv show,season,romance,hand,matt james – reality television star

3. DJ D-Nice Got Us Through Club Quarantine Source:Getty Hennessy Black showed its smooth side and elevated the cocktail with a Done Different Philadelphia launch party with spinning by DJ-D-Nice at G Lounge nightclub on March 23 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/WireImage) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,side view,high angle view,nightclub,cocktail,spinning,hennessy,launch event,philadelphia – pennsylvania,showing,smooth,d-nice

4. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) 30 years later, the cast of The Fresh Prince came together to reunite. They paid homage to the belove James Avery (Uncle Phil) and had a coming to Jesus moment between Will Smith and Janet Hubert (Original Aunt Viv)

6. Black Lives Matter Paved The Streets In Art Source:Nia Noelle Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd

8. Michael Jordan- The Last Dance Documentary Source:Getty LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 14: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during a NBA basketball game against the Washington Bullets at the Capitol Centre on December 14, 1991 in Landover , Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,people,one person,usa,waist up,sport,looking,basketball – sport,1990-1999,nba,match – sport,landover,washington wizards,chicago bulls,college park,capital centre,nba pro basketball,michael jordan – basketball player,maryland – us state

9. Hamilton Comes To Disney+ Source:Disney Hamilton assets. hamilton

10. 2020 NBA Finals – Game Six Source:Getty LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 11: The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2020 NBA Championship Final over the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,basketball – sport,nba,playoffs,game six,gulf coast states,nba finals,los angeles lakers,winning,lake buena vista,larry o’brien nba championship trophy,nba pro basketball,florida – us state,miami heat – basketball team,espn wide world of sports complex,trophy – award,adventhealth arena

11. Election 2020- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris Source:Getty WILMINGTON, DE – NOVEMBER 7: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris celebrate at the Chase Center on November 7, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,human interest,joseph biden,kamala harris,wilmington – delaware,chase center