CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Deborah Cox Shares Her New Acting Roles & Talks ‘Deborah Cox Challenge’ [WATCH]

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

Singer, songwriter, and Broadway star Deborah Cox joined the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and started off with vocals.  Deborah talks about “VC Andrews’ Ruby” a movie series on Lifetime.  The series is a mysterious weekend event where she plays a confidant in the main character Ruby.  If you haven’t heard her sing in a minute she also shows off her vocals early in the morning while sharing how she felt about the “Deborah Cox Challenge” on social media.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

4 photos Launch gallery

Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

Continue reading Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

Teen Singing Sensations Who Still Got It

Deborah Cox Shares Her New Acting Roles & Talks ‘Deborah Cox Challenge’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Cardi B Gives Flawless Skin With Urban Skin…
 12 hours ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 14 hours ago
03.15.21
6 items
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List…
 14 hours ago
03.15.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners…
 14 hours ago
03.15.21
Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!
 14 hours ago
03.15.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some…
 15 hours ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 15 hours ago
03.15.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…
 15 hours ago
03.15.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 15 hours ago
03.15.21
Is Rihanna Adding Fenty Hair To Her Growing…
 3 days ago
03.15.21
The Royal Family Scrambles To Be Seen In…
 3 days ago
03.13.21
President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit…
 4 days ago
03.12.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As…
 4 days ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 4 days ago
03.12.21
Close