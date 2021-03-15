Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!

Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history Sunday evening as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”
Worth noting sis did this WITHOUT the support of Country Radio.
The nomination comes five years after the 37-year-old country singer released her debut single, “Better Than You Left Me” which was dropped from air play after only a few radio spins.
Dream team! I couldn't have done this without every single person on that stage. It was so special to be able to perform "Black Like Me", a song that is so so special to me. Sharing this moment together is something I will never forget. 🖤 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3A2NzrNiFT
— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) March 15, 2021
Just before performing her autobiographical single from her new EP Bridges, Guyton sat down with TETRIS from Billboard to discuss her history making night.
.@itstetrisbish chats with @MickeyGuyton about making #Grammys history as the first Black female to be nominated in a country category for her single, "Black Like Me" and more during the #BillboardNews GRAMMYs Pre-Show. pic.twitter.com/KXU2md1YTl
— billboard (@billboard) March 14, 2021
