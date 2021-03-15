CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards

Her Story A Celebration- Presented by BCBS Graphics_RD Raleigh_February 2021

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Premiere Ceremony

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion‘s reaction says it all. The H-Town Hottie took home her first Grammy Award on Sunday (March 14) as she and Beyoncé won the Best Rap Performance category for their “Savage” remix.

The award, presented during the pre-show telecast was Beyoncé’s second win of the day. Earlier, she and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took home the Grammy for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” from the Black Is King film. Should she rack up any more wins tonight, she could leave the awards as the most-awarded woman in Grammy history. Alison Krauss has the most Grammy wins by a woman with 27. Beyoncé has 26 — and counting.

Meg’s natural reaction? Pure excitement.

Elsewhere on the pre-show telecast, Robert Glasper and H.E.R. won Best R&B Song for “Better Than I Imagined,” Nas won his first Grammy after 14 nominations as King’s Disease won Best Rap Album and more.

RELATED: The Weeknd Says He Will Boycott The Grammys For The Rest of His Career

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Roddy Rich &amp; More Announced As Performers At 63rd Annual Grammys

RELATED: Beyonce Leads 2021 Grammy Nominations, Megan Thee Stallion Earns First Noms &amp; More

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners At 2021 Grammy Awards  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Cardi B Gives Flawless Skin With Urban Skin…
 6 hours ago
03.15.21
Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Is Set…
 8 hours ago
03.15.21
6 items
2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List…
 8 hours ago
03.15.21
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Early Winners…
 8 hours ago
03.15.21
Black Country Artist Mickey Guyton Makes GRAMMYs History!
 8 hours ago
03.15.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some…
 8 hours ago
03.15.21
Chloe x Halle Are Radiant As The New…
 9 hours ago
03.15.21
Type Hard R: PA Announcer Blames Diabetes For…
 9 hours ago
03.15.21
Beyoncé Makes History As The Most Grammy Awarded…
 9 hours ago
03.15.21
Is Rihanna Adding Fenty Hair To Her Growing…
 2 days ago
03.15.21
The Royal Family Scrambles To Be Seen In…
 2 days ago
03.13.21
President Biden and VP Harris Set To Visit…
 3 days ago
03.12.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As…
 3 days ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 3 days ago
03.12.21
Close