Herstory-video
HomeHerstory-video

{WATCH} Triangle Empowered: {HER Story Series} Helping North Carolina’s Businesses & Residents Recover From The Impacts Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

Join Ashia Skye and Machelle Sanders, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Helping North Carolina’s businesses and residents recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Phone Number: (800) 228-8443 (for small business assistance and resources)

Websitehttps://www.nccommerce.com/

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

ALSO, CHECK OUT:

Triangle Empowered Series: Fighting for Racial Equity & Social Justice

Triangle Empowered Series: 2021 Black Entrepreneurship Week

Triangle Empowered Series: Tax Season

Triangle Empowered Series: The Impacts Of Slavery And How We Move Forward

Triangle Empowered Series: Community Impact Of Human Trafficking

Triangle Empowered Series: Internet Safety and Human Trafficking

Triangle Empowered Series: Myths VS Facts

Triangle Empowered: Human Trafficking

Triangle Empowered Series: NC Cash

Triangle Empowered Series: Obtaining Business Credit

Triangle Empowered Series: Historically Underutilized Businesses

Triangle Empowered Series: Deadline for Applying to the NC Extra Credit Grant

Triangle Empowered Series: Discussing COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American Community

 

Women's History Month

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The Jackson Water Crisis: Decades Of Disrepair, Disinvestment…
 60 mins ago
03.03.21
Black Mom Celebrates Natural Styles
 4 hours ago
03.03.21
Get The Look: Celebrity Stylist Randy Stodghill Tells…
 4 hours ago
03.03.21
Drake Just Had His Record Broken by Olivia…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Cardi B Wants to Work With Lizzo, But…
 1 day ago
03.02.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Andra Day Historic Golden Globe Win for Best…
 2 days ago
03.02.21
Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Tearfully Accepts…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Mama Tina Slays In Her Ivy Park
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Eddie Murphy Confirms Prince Beating Him In Basketball…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Ayesha Curry Says Switching To A Dairy-Free Lifestyle…
 2 days ago
03.03.21
21 items
Women’s History Month: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And…
 2 days ago
03.01.21
Lady Gaga’s French Bulldogs Returned Safely
 4 days ago
03.01.21
Chloe x Halle Take On Futuristic Fashion In…
 4 days ago
03.03.21
Close