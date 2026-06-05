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Hurricanes Even Series with OT Win in Wild Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes evened the Stanley Cup Final at one game apiece, rallying past the Vegas Golden Knights 4–3 in overtime Thursday night at PNC Arena in a thrilling Game 2 that swung dramatically in the third period.

After a relatively quiet first two frames Carolina took a 1–0 lead into the second before Vegas knotted it the game exploded in the third. The Hurricanes scored three goals in the final period to the Golden Knights’ one, creating a chaotic, back-and-forth sequence that had the home crowd on its feet. Vegas managed to pull level late, forcing overtime and extending the drama.

In the extra frame, Seth Jarvis delivered the decisive moment, burying the overtime winner to seal the victory and earn first-star honors. It was a fitting end for a player who had also converted a power-play goal earlier in the game. Jordan Staal chipped in a power-play goal of his own and earned second-star recognition with a physical, dominant performance winning 14 of 20 faceoffs and throwing seven hits.

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Carolina’s power play was a difference-maker, going 2-for-4 on the night, while Vegas finished 0-for-4. The Hurricanes also controlled the faceoff dot, winning 56.5% of draws. Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere quietly had a strong night with two assists, including an overtime helper.

Goalie Frederik Andersen held firm when it mattered most for Carolina.

The series shifts to Las Vegas for Game 3 on Saturday night, with the teams now deadlocked at 1–1.

Hurricanes Even Series with OT Win in Wild Game 2 was originally published on wfnz.com