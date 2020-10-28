Medicare can be confusing. If you or a loved one need help to find the best plan, please contact our friends at Hall Insurance Group! Tune into the “Medicare Minute” every week on Foxy 107.1/104.3. YOU CAN CONTACT HALL INSURANCE GROUP JUST CALL: 919-944-4515

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

ALSO READ: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)

ALSO READ: Free COVID Testing Happening At 4 Durham Housing Authority Locations

ALSO READ: Damn I’m Stressed: How To Deal With Election Anxiety

ALSO READ: Hot Spot: Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals He Is In Remission From Cancer [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE FOXYNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: