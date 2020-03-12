CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Posted 9 hours ago

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus.

Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus. Stay safe out here people!

 

Related: Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting The Coronavirus [Video]

 

 

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Rudy Gobert

View this post on Instagram

#ontothenextone

A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) on

2. Emmanuel Mudiay

View this post on Instagram

DCTG 🙏🏾 #takenote #dontcheatthegrind

A post shared by Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) on

3. Tom Hanks

4. Rita Wilson

View this post on Instagram

Can’t get enough of Sydney!

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on

Latest
US-BRAZIL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-BOLSONARO
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes
Latest Update From The PNC Arena About Scheduled…
 6 hours ago
03.12.20
4 items
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
 9 hours ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
Bundles Bind: Is Coronavirus Causing A Weave Import…
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
What The CDC And DPH Wants You To…
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On…
 11 hours ago
03.12.20
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Another University Moving To Online Classes Due To…
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
Body Cam Footage Of Show Moments Leading Up…
 22 hours ago
03.12.20
Porsha And Dennis Trade Clothes For The #FlipTheSwitch…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Naomi Campbell in Hong Kong
Naomi Campbell Been Ready For The Coronavirus…Watch Her…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Close