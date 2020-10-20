Taraji Confirms Split From Fiance

Taraji P. Henson confirmed in an interview yesterday that she and fiance Kelvin Hayden have split.

“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

#TarajiPHenson Confirms Split From Fiancé #KelvinHayden: “It Didn’t Work Out”. As we previously reported, #Empire star Taraji P. Henson got engaged to former #NFL player Kelvin Hayden back in 2018, 3 yrs after the duo started dating. She confirmed the breakup via #BreakfastClub pic.twitter.com/gDB8KdVGNO — talksandthought (@Talksandthought) October 19, 2020

Read More: Halloween Event In Durham: Trick Or Treat – Stay Six Feet!

Read More: KEM Is Sharing His Love Story And How He Met His Wife

Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including Where To Go!

10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country' 11 photos Launch gallery 10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country' 1. Topsy and Bopsy 1 of 11 2. Diana’s Emmett Till Funeral Dress 2 of 11 3. Leti With The Bat 3 of 11 4. Hippolyta’s Adventures 4 of 11 5. Alien Lady 5 of 11 6. Bessie Stringfield 6 of 11 7. Leti and Tic 7 of 11 8. 8 of 11 9. Ruby and William 9 of 11 10. Ruby's Metamorphosis 10 of 11 11. Ji Ah/Kumiho 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From ‘Lovecraft Country’ 10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country' [caption id="attachment_3216035" align="aligncenter" width="822"] Source: HBO / HBO[/caption] Lovecraft Country viewers tune in every week for scary sci-fi delights. It’s the horrors of the 1950’s Jim Crow era meets actual monsters, time portals, magic, and aliens. Anyone who has been paying attention knows that it’s easy to miss important details. However, one thing that can’t be overlooked is the styling. The world these characters live in is a nightmare, but their everyday wear is the epitome of style and grace. Lovecraft Country stylist Dayna Pink (Crazy Stupid Love, Bad Boys For Life), told Harper’s Bazaar that she and her team found inspiration in real 1950’s photography, especially by Gordon Parks, and modern fabrics. The result is lots of style inspiration, which is perfect given that Halloween is right around the corner. Halloween is going to look different this year for all of us, but don’t let it stop you from dressing up, especially if you channel Lovecraft Country. Here are 10 wardrobe moments from Lovecraft Country that you can tap into for costume ideas.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark