Taraji Confirms Split From Fiance

Taraji P. Henson confirmed in an interview yesterday that she and fiance Kelvin Hayden have split.
“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”
Read More: Halloween Event In Durham: Trick Or Treat – Stay Six Feet!
Read More: KEM Is Sharing His Love Story And How He Met His Wife
Read More: Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting…Including Where To Go!
10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'
11 photos Launch gallery
10 Halloween Costume Ideas Straight From 'Lovecraft Country'
1. Topsy and Bopsy1 of 11
2. Diana’s Emmett Till Funeral Dress2 of 11
3. Leti With The Bat3 of 11
4. Hippolyta’s Adventures4 of 11
5. Alien Lady5 of 11
6. Bessie Stringfield6 of 11
7. Leti and Tic7 of 11
8.8 of 11
9. Ruby and William9 of 11
10. Ruby's Metamorphosis10 of 11
11. Ji Ah/Kumiho11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark