Taraji Confirms Split From Fiance

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four

Source: FOX / Getty

Taraji P. Henson confirmed in an interview yesterday that she and fiance Kelvin Hayden have split.

“I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she said. “I tried. I was, like, therapy. Let’s do the therapy thing, but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself, and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

 

Fiance , Taraji P Henson

