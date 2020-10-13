Durham Halloween Activities With Social Distancing

Trying to figure out what to do with the kids this Halloween? The city of Durham has some ideas that will limit exposure to COVID-19.

Friday, October 23rd

Calling all friendly vampires, ghosts, and goblins. You are invited to a costume party! Dress in your Halloween best and enjoy some spectacular games, crafts, and fun. Supplies will be provided by contactless pick-up at Edison Johnson Recreation Center on October 23. Details here.

Experience the American Tobacco Trail at night at our Full Moon Fever Bike Ride with the Durham Community Trail Watch group!

Please note: the ride has two starting times and locations.

7:30 p.m. – First Ride Start Time

The first ride start is at 7:30 p.m. in front of Mellow Mushroom (410 Blackwell Street) in downtown Durham. That group will ride down the American Tobacco Trail and meet up with the second group that meets at 8:30 p.m. in front of Bean Traders (105 W North Carolina 54). This ride is approximately 32 miles.

8:30 p.m. – Second Ride Start Time

The second group will meet at 8:30 p.m. in front of Bean Traders (105 W North Carolina 54) on Hwy 54 at Fayetteville Street, and ride to the New Hope Church Road Trailhead, and then turn around. This ride is approximately 16 miles.

Both groups will ride together on the American Tobacco Trail to the end of the pavement at New Hope Church Road, and then turn around and head back towards Durham.

Riders are free to turnaround at any point and head back towards Durham or keep going past the end of the pavement to the end of the natural surface trail.

Riding pace is up to each individual rider, but is typically very casual. No riders will be dropped within the main group. The main group will not be responsible for supporting riders separating themselves from the group.

Helmets and lights are required.

There will be no rides with any type of inclement weather. In case of inclement weather, check our website and DPR Facebook and Twitter pages for last minute cancellations. A cancellation statement will be given by 6 p.m. the evening of the ride.

Total mileage:

7:30 p.m. group = 32 miles

8:30 p.m. group = 16 miles

There is no cost to participate in this ride, and no sign up required.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

Riders should avoid congregating at the start, any stops along the route, and the finish to avoid exceeding the outdoor mass gathering limit when they are not participating in the ride.

Anyone unable to maintain social distancing requirements must wear a cloth face covering or mask.

Riders will need to complete a participation waiver prior to beginning the ride.

More details.