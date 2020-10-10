CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

North Carolina University Students Shelter Due To Threat Over Black Lives Matter Mural

Protestors In New York Rally For Black Lives After Kenosha Shooting

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

CNN reported Friday ,The University of North Carolina at Asheville students were asked to  “shelter in place” after the university received email threats, commanding the covering of the Black Lives Matter mural.

It was announced Friday morning by the university they will cancel classes and campus activities for the day. Residential students were instructed to stay inside and nonessential personnel to go back home.

Click Here To Listen Live

According to a safety alert sent by The University of North Carolina at Asheville, “During the night several offices at the University received an email communicating a direct threat to members of the UNC Asheville community. The email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.”
A “Bulldog Alert” advised all faculty, staff, and students on campus to shelter in place until further notice and essential personnel to stay away from campus.
No specific details of the threat, but they will continue to update the campus community. Officials said the campus would remain closed at least until Saturday morning.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating the threat, along with campus police.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE FOXYNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Lives Matter , Klu Klux Klan , Proud boys , University of North Carolina Asheville

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People protest a Kentucky grand jurys indictment of one of three police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor, but not for her death
North Carolina University Students Shelter Due To Threat…
 3 hours ago
10.09.20
CAL CUNNINGHAM AND THOM TILLIS
The NC Senate Race Packed With Sexting Scandal…
 9 hours ago
10.09.20
Lance Gross Talks One Yard Virtual HBCU Homecoming…
 14 hours ago
10.09.20
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 15 hours ago
10.09.20
Killer Mike Talks Opening Up Greenwood Bank For…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
Special K: Reasons Why You Should Never Argue…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
#RHOA Rumors: Two Housewives Allegedly Had Threesome With…
 1 day ago
10.08.20
13 items
LOL: From Facial Expressions To Flies, Social Media…
 2 days ago
10.08.20
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 2 days ago
10.08.20
Meet Caleb Anderson, The Georgia Pre-Teen Who Is…
 2 days ago
10.08.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Niecy Nash’s Marriage Having Problems…
 2 days ago
10.08.20
25 items
Flies, Plexiglass & Pink Eye: All The Photos…
 2 days ago
10.08.20
FF’ing Vote: Kal Penn Encourages Voter Empowerment In…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
US-VOTE-DEBATE-VP
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Close