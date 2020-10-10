North Carolina University Students Shelter Due To Threat Over Black Lives Matter Mural

CNN reported Friday ,The University of North Carolina at Asheville students were asked to “shelter in place” after the university received email threats, commanding the covering of the Black Lives Matter mural.

It was announced Friday morning by the university they will cancel classes and campus activities for the day. Residential students were instructed to stay inside and nonessential personnel to go back home.

According to a safety alert sent by The University of North Carolina at Asheville, “During the night several offices at the University received an email communicating a direct threat to members of the UNC Asheville community. The email demanded that the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.”

A “Bulldog Alert” advised all faculty, staff, and students on campus to shelter in place until further notice and essential personnel to stay away from campus.