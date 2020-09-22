Durham Eviction Diversion Webinar

The Durham Eviction Diversion Program and Durham’s Partnership for Children will present a webinar, “Resources for Renters.” If you want to learn about legal and local financial assistance programs, please attend or share the information with someone who might need it.
Register for the webinar here.
