CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Do You Work In A Meat Processing Plant?

Cockfight in Colombia

Source: Jan Sochor/CON / Getty

If you work in a meat packing plant, food processing facility or commercial farm in North Carolina, you and your household may be able to join a research study.

Participation includes up to 5 study visits where study staff take blood, nose swab and saliva samples. Each participant will be compensated $25 per study visit (up to 5.)

 

Start Here

 

 

Read More: 10 of The Best Outfits To Hit The Emmy Awards Red Carpet

Read More: 5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme Court Justice

 

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay

5 photos Launch gallery

These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay

Continue reading These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay

These Celeb Women Showed Off Their Natural Hair In Honor Of #WorldAfroDay

[caption id="attachment_3201609" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If there's one thing we know about Black culture it's that we'll proudly celebrate our Blackness on any day and any time and Tuesday's World Afro Day was another opportunity for us let our natural selves shine. World Afro Day began in 2017 and was started as a global day of change, celebration and education of the iconic afro hairstyle that helped give color to the Civil Rights Movement and has been a symbol of racial pride ever sense. The annual celebration helps reinforce the idea that African-American textured hair is beautiful and should be revered just as any other hair style in our modern culture. As we continue to fight for racial equality and end hair discrimination, World Afro Day serves as an important reminder of the unfair ridicule, microaggressions and overt racism that Black people experience because of their hair–whether in the workplace or in everyday life. To celebrate the 4th annual World Afro Day, many celebrities showed off their natural, kinky and blowed out locs on social media to draw attention and reverence for the day. Among those celebs was our good sisters Kerry Washington, Cynthia Bailey, Jill Marie Jones, Tocarra Jones and Amanda Seales, all who are no strangers to proudly showing off their natural sides. Check out these beauties rocking their natural 'fros in their Instagram posts below!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

COVID-19 , Food Processing , Meat Processing

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Black Hollywood Did That! Here Are The Best…
 3 hours ago
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Front Page News: Today Is National Black Voter…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Nene Leakes Reveals She Won’t Return To ‘Real…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Black Film Festival 2020 “Love & Relationships” Category
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Mom Of Eric Garner, Launches Petition To Declare…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
ICE Whistleblower Claims Mass Hysterectomies Performed On Migrant…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
6 items
Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style…
 4 days ago
09.17.20
Close