7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week

Beautiful black young woman getting a face massage looking very relaxed

Source: Hispanolistic / Getty

There is no better way to pledge our loyalty to Black creatives than with our coins. The beauty world has been offering some of the best products and that’s all thanks to our favorite brands.

If the Labor Day Weekend caused you to run out of your must-haves, we’re here to help you out. Gather your credit cards and follow our list below as we share the seven best beauty products you need to stock up on this week.

1. EVERYHUE BEAUTY

Finding the right shades to complement your melanin has just become easier thanks to EveryHue Beauty. The brainchild of ‘RHOP’ Gizelle Bryant, these lip glosses offer high shine, hydration, and long-lasting color.

2. DOSSO BEAUTY

Oil cleansers have become a beauty staple and Dosso Beauty’s Perfect 10 Cleanser ($24.95, Dossobeauty.com)  makes for a good pick. It’s formulated with a variety of natural plant oils that cleanse the skin without leaving a greasy residue behind.

3. PURE TROPIX

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @sarah.thee.author ・・・ The girl of the hour! If anyone is looking for a good serum this summer it’s @puretropix’s Pearl Face Elixir ✨ I love that I’m able to multitask with this elixir. I can use it as a serum and add a couple drops to my face for an added kick of moisture. I can mix it with my foundation— it reacts amazingly with @fentybeauty foundations— and create a flawless finish. I love a very natural look so I was so excited when I tried mixing it and I looked like a got a $1,000,000 facial. I’m adding it to my everyday routine! I also use it when I use my gua sha tool to shape my face. I think this elixir secretly has anti aging properties bc my skin has never looked better. Let me know if you pick it up and thank you @puretropix again for the gift! 💚 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #puretropix #skincare #skincareroutine #skincareproducts #skincarejunkie #skincareaddiction #skincaretips #blackownedbusiness #blackownedskincare #skingoals

A post shared by Pure Tropix®️Official (@puretropix) on

Give your skin the power of nourishment with the Pure Tropix Pearl Face Elixir ($45.00, Puretropix.com). Formulated with a combination of hemp seed oil, pomegranate seed oil, crushed pearl powder, and cucumber seed oil, this face elixir is designed to provide your skin with lasting hydration.

4.  GLOW BY DAYE

Keep your hairstyle intact as you sleep with Glow By Daye’s Satin Bonnets ($19.99, Glowbydaye.com). Designed with premium 100% charmeuse satin, these bonnets helps to protect your edges and your hair without an uncomfortable feel. Plus you can choose from different prints and patterns.

5. LUVMEHAIR

Step up your wig game with the help of LuvMe Hair. The brand is always delivering blowout sales that are kind to your pockets. From glueless wigs, 360 wigs, lace frontals, and more, the possibilities are endless.

6. LUV SCRUB

Get super-clean with the Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Luvscrub.com). This bath cloth allows you to clean every inch of your body without the fuss.

7. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN

Keep your melanin in check with Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com). This sunscreen works double duty to moisturize and protect your skin from the sun without a white cast.

Close