CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

KFC Is No Longer ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ (For Now)

Women's Empowerment 2016 KFC sponsor

Source: CS / CS

Different times call for different measures. And COVID-19 has led to A LOT of different measures.

The latest change is coming from fast food chain KFC. The chicken chain is changing up their “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan during the pandemic. According to the company, the 64-year old slogan isn’t gone forever. The company says it will return when the time is right.

 

 

Read More: How Do You Know The Person At Your Door Is A Census Taker?

Read More: Register To Vote: Everything You Need To Know For The 2020 Election

Read More: Scammers Are Pretending To Be Cash App Customer Support

 

LA Pride 2019 - 5B Documentary U.S. Premiere at LA Pride

#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion

10 photos Launch gallery

#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion

Continue reading #IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion

#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan Thee Stallion

[caption id="attachment_3188252" align="alignnone" width="725"] Source: Erik Voake / Getty[/caption] Megan thee Stallion's assault has become such a hot topic, it's likely reached indigenous tribes. Everyone has formed an opinion on the situation, despite the minimal details available. Although the don't have all the facts, there are two things we know for certain; Megan was shot in her feet and Tory Lanez did it. Although Megan kept quite after the incident occurred, she later spoke up to defend herself against rumors that said she lied about most of the details from that night. This was a time for her to process the trauma of being shot by a friend, instead she was subjected to defending herself on social media. People essentially re-victimized the victim. Everyone processes trauma differently. While Megan detailed her reasons for not reporting the crime, a crime was still committed. Megan is still very young and learning how to navigate the world without her mother. Because her mother passed in the beginning of her career's commercial success, she didn't have the luxury of slowing down work and processing the loss. Right now, Megan is slowing down to the best of her ability. On the heels of her successful song WAP, she's been seen out with friends, celebrating her wins. The road to processing traumatic experiences is a long one and it looks like she is embracing the journey. Instead of debating on when she should've told the cops or why she took so long to speak up, we should be sending her well wishes. Luckily enough, Megan has a few good friends in the industry. Rihanna and Beyonce showed their support by sending over thoughtful gifts, and a few celebrities decided to cut Tory's verses out of their songs. A bunch of celebrities took to social media to show their support for Megan. Halle Berry called for the protection of Black women while T.I. pushed for Tory to make a statement and speak up. Megan thee Stallion needs all the support she can get right now. I'm sure her phone was full of messages from friends sending her blessings, but these celebrities brought the well wishes to social media. Here are 10 people who showed their support virtually.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

KFC , Pandemic

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Mary J. Blige Doesn’t Want To Be Called…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 17 hours ago
08.25.20
Jeff Johnson On Our Communities And Police Brutality…
 22 hours ago
08.25.20
News You Can’t Use: How To Spot A…
 23 hours ago
08.25.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 24 hours ago
08.25.20
KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin'” Slogan Due To Coronavirus
 24 hours ago
08.25.20
Father of Jacob Blake Says He’s Paralyzed From…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Garcelle Beauvais Will Join “The Real” As The…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
10 items
#IStandWithMegan: These Celebrities Showed Their Support For Megan…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Bun B Uplifts Megan Thee Stallion Following Shooting:…
 1 day ago
08.25.20
18 itemsPhoto of AALIYAH
Best Of Aaliyah
 1 day ago
08.25.20
Brandy Reveals How Her Daughter Helped Save Her…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Monica Is A…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Front Page News: Hurricanes Hit The Coast &…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Close