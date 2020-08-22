CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

Scammers Are Pretending To Be Cash App Customer Support

Money Scam

Source: Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images / Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images

The scammers are busy and have found a new way to get your coins.

The latest scam involves the money thieves pretending to be Cash App customer support. They list a fake phone number on the internet on a fake website. When you try to call the number for help, they ask for your login info and then transfer your money to their own personal account.

Here’s the big issue: Cash App doesn’t have phone customer support. But they do have an official phone number: It’s 855-351-2274.

According to Alyssa Parker from the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina, “Please be aware that Cash App employees are often impersonated by scammers circulating fake phone numbers online. It’s a huge problem. Once scammers see how successful it is, they keep on doing it.”

The scammers have become such a problem that Cash App has a recorded message when you call their official number that says, “Never call anyone claiming to represent Cash App. Remember Cash App will never ask for your pin or sign-in code.”

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-AMFAR

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

10 photos Launch gallery

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

Continue reading La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

La La Debuts Sexy Red Hair Just In Time For Fall

[caption id="attachment_3185736" align="aligncenter" width="818"] Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty[/caption] LaLa Anthony is giving us fall fever with her sultry new hair do. The Essence covergirl got her hair done by celebrity stylist Arrogant Tae and broke the Internet again with her beauty. "NEW HAIR...Who dis?," she captioned the video of her proudly showing off her cherry red tresses. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEFq76MFXFP/ La La's new look comes after a night of partying in Atlanta with Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Future. La La was seen in the VIP section with Meg, who was celebrating her single with Cardi B, WAP, reaching the top spot on the Billboard charts. In her recent interview with Essence, La La opened up about her style, balancing motherhood and loving her Afro Latina culture. Despite always being laced in designer threads or the most fabulous bathing suit, La La insists her style is actually pretty laid back. She revealed, people always think she's a glamour girl. "And it’s so funny because I’m really not. I’m always dressed in sweats and a T-shirt,” she said. And despite her love for the highest heel, she is a sneaker girl. She has “the sickest sneaker collection ever. That’s my thing.” La La may be a self-proclaimed tomboy, but she's as ladylike and sexy as it gets. Check out more times her hair was the focal point of her photo.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Cash App , Customer Support , scammers

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Tamika Mallory Shares Updates On Breonna Taylor’s Case…
 22 hours ago
08.21.20
Here’s What Megan Said On Instagram Live +…
 22 hours ago
08.21.20
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 1 day ago
08.21.20
Special K Gives Reasons Why Kamala Harris Is…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving…
 2 days ago
08.20.20
Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts!
 3 days ago
08.19.20
10 items
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 3 days ago
08.19.20
Close