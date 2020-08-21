Your Child Got A Chromebook From School, But Do You Know How To Use It?

Ok. Your kids finally got their new Chromebook and Hotspot so that they can participate in online learning. But how does it work??
Durham Public Schools has put together a video tutorial instructing Durham parents and students on how to use their new devices.
Check out the video tutorial here.Free COVID-19 Testing At Hayti In Durham This Weekend
