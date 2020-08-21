Is Your Voter Registration Up To Date In Wake County?

It’s almost time to vote. Make sure that your information is up to date in Wake County, if that’s where you live.
Want to check your voting status in another county? Click here.
- Get all of your questions answered:
- Register to vote online
- Update your address if you’ve moved
- Print out a form to register to vote
- Find ways to volunteer in Wake County elections
- View your voter registration, voting districts and a sample ballot
- Learn about voting by mail
- Learn about voting at an early voting site
- Learn about upcoming elections
Get all of your questions answered here.
