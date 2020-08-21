CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Fun Movie Night In The Town Of Rolesville

Gift of homemade caramel popcorn

Source: Grace Clementine / Getty

Check out these fun, family movie nights in Rolesville!

Movies at the Middle

September 12th – Dolittle

Rolesville Middle School

Admission is free but pre-registration is required, space is limited.

Gates open at 7:00 PM, Movie starts around 7:45 PM

Reserve your space NOW!! We’re going to be showing the movie in a safe and socially distanced manner by marking off 12 foot diameter areas (or “Pods”) on the football field that you can reserve for your family. Unfortunately, the concession stand won’t be open but feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks (no alcohol) and Lumpy’s ice cream will be available for purchase! And don’t forget chairs and/or blankets!

Only 21 pods available!! Reserve now at https://secure.rec1.com/NC/town-of-rolesville/catalog

If you have an account, log in or create one. Once you are in the catalog, make sure you select “FACILITY RENTALS” then choose “Movies at the Middle – August 8th 

More details here.

 

 

76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

Continue reading 10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals

[caption id="attachment_3180784" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] Halle Berry has been the object of Black Culture’s affection since her appearance in Boomerang. Long before her acting days, Ms. Berry was serving face, body and personality in the beauty pageant world. Now she is the proud recipient of an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award, among others. Halle Berry is recognized as one of the highest paid actresses in the 2000’s. At one point, she was in every blockbuster film to hit the big screen. The Halle Berry demand went far beyond movies. She's been known for her very publicized dating life, which resulted in a few marriages and divorces. People often used her beauty as a way to prove that men will cheat on just about anyone. "If they'd cheat on Halle Berry, they'll cheat on you." Basically, it doesn't matter how beautiful you are, there's someone out there who will grow tired of you. In response to the assumption that her looks give her a pass at heartache, Halle said in a London press conference, "Being thought of as a beautiful woman has spared me nothing in life. No heartache, no trouble. Love has been difficult. Beauty is essentially meaningless and it is always transitory." Halle Berry may be navigating love, but she sure knows how to shut down a red carpet. She pushes the boundaries when it comes to fashion. There isn't a dress too low-cut, or a split that's too high for the actress. At 54, she has a body that can rival any 25 year old. In honor of her birthday, we're counting down the 10 times Halle Berry was style and beauty goals.    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Movie Reviews , Rolesville

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Kevin and Eniko Hart Will Host Socially Distanced…
 4 hours ago
08.21.20
Special K Gives Reasons Why Kamala Harris Is…
 23 hours ago
08.20.20
Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
 24 hours ago
08.20.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving…
 1 day ago
08.20.20
Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts!
 2 days ago
08.19.20
10 items
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Close