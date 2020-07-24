How To Make A Tequila Sunrise

Ingredients needed:
- Tequila
- Grenadine syrup
- Orange juice
Pour 1 1/2 oz Tequilla and 3 oz Orange juice into a glass over ice. Then add the grenadine, it will sink to the bottom. Do not stir to keep the sunrise. Garnish with a slice orange and cherry.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
RELATED:
A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For The Next Virtual Happy Hour
Y’all Please Do Not Bathe In, Drink Or Inject Lysol Ever !
CHIC DRINKS: Strawberry Basil Iced Tea
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You Which Rapper You’ll Marry
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: