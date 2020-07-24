CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

How To Make A Tequila Sunrise

Red and Yellow cocktail shot over a graphic colorful background

Source: Paloma Rincon Studio / Getty

Ingredients needed:

  • Tequila
  • Grenadine syrup
  • Orange juice

Pour  1 1/2 oz  Tequilla and 3 oz Orange juice into a glass over ice. Then add the grenadine, it will sink to the bottom. Do not stir to keep the sunrise. Garnish with a slice orange and cherry.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

RELATED:

A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For The Next Virtual Happy Hour

Y’all Please Do Not Bathe In, Drink Or Inject Lysol Ever !

CHIC DRINKS: Strawberry Basil Iced Tea

QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You Which Rapper You’ll Marry

 

 

 

 

How To , Tequila , Tequila Sunrise

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Red and Yellow cocktail shot over a graphic colorful background
How To Make A Tequila Sunrise
 4 hours ago
07.24.20
Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be Renamed…
 6 hours ago
07.24.20
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…
 6 hours ago
07.24.20
14 items
This Is 50?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s…
 7 hours ago
07.24.20
The MAC x Teyona Taylor Collection
 7 hours ago
07.24.20
It’s On: Mike Tyson And Former Champion Roy…
 8 hours ago
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…
 8 hours ago
07.24.20
Marlon Wayans Remembers His Mother Since The Matriarch…
 1 day ago
07.24.20
13 photos
Ay Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments
 1 day ago
07.23.20
17 items
Jeannie Mai, “If It Requires Pants Or A…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Fresh Out Of Quarantine, Mayor Bottoms Stepped Out…
 1 day ago
07.23.20
Author Heidi Murkoff Celebrates Motherhood With National Bump…
 2 days ago
07.22.20
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Coronavirus Is Affecting…
 2 days ago
07.22.20
9 items
9 Women We Would Like To See Join…
 2 days ago
07.22.20
Close