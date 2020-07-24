How To Make A Tequila Sunrise

Ingredients needed:

Tequila

Grenadine syrup

Orange juice

Pour 1 1/2 oz Tequilla and 3 oz Orange juice into a glass over ice. Then add the grenadine, it will sink to the bottom. Do not stir to keep the sunrise. Garnish with a slice orange and cherry.

