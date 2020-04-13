A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For The Next Virtual Happy Hour

This is a delightful and refreshing version of a margarita for an expecting mother or for just someone that just doesn’t drink alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE TO FOXY 107.1 / 104.3

Being an expecting mother, during all the cool festive times (when partying was a thing), like my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Superbowl, Cinco De Mayo, and more. It can be kind of depressing. Even more now with everyone and their Virtual Happy Hours during this COVID-19 quarantine. Feeling out of the loop and I want to have something that takes me back to those Day Parties on the roof-tops, before social distancing.

Below is the single-serve recipe, but for a pitcher for the party just measure by parts.

In a Blender add Ice, then proceed to the ingredients:

1 oz.Lemon Sparkling Water

1oz. Lime Sparkling Water

1 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Limeade

Splash of Orange Juice

Blend until the frozen consistency of your choice

Add Margarita Salt, Pink Himalayan Salt, Or Sugar to the cup of your choice.

Last garnish with a lemon and lime Slices.

FOXY 107.1 / 104.3 HOMEPAGE