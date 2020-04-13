CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For The Next Virtual Happy Hour

Momma's Mocktail Frozen Margarita

Source: Victoria McGraw ( @victoriasaidit ) / Radio One Digital

This is a delightful and refreshing version of a margarita for an expecting mother or for just someone that just doesn’t drink alcohol.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE TO FOXY 107.1 / 104.3

Being an expecting mother, during all the cool festive times (when partying was a thing), like my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Superbowl, Cinco De Mayo, and more. It can be kind of depressing.  Even more now with everyone and their Virtual Happy Hours during this COVID-19 quarantine. Feeling out of the loop and I want to have something that takes me back to those Day Parties on the roof-tops, before social distancing.

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing
15 photos

Below is the single-serve recipe,  but for a pitcher for the party just measure by parts.

In a Blender add Ice, then proceed to the ingredients:

1 oz.Lemon Sparkling Water

1oz. Lime Sparkling Water

1 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Limeade

Splash of Orange Juice

Blend until the frozen consistency of your choice

Add Margarita Salt, Pink Himalayan Salt, Or Sugar to the cup of your choice.

Last garnish with a lemon and lime Slices.

FOXY 107.1 / 104.3 HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

 

Coronavirus , COVID-19 , Margarita , Mocktail

Videos
Latest
A Frozen Margarita With An Empty Glass Behind And Slices Of Limes For A Garnish
A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For…
 1 hour ago
04.13.20
8 items
Celebrity Kids Came Through With The Easter Fashion
 5 hours ago
04.13.20
Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Killed In Car Crash…
 5 hours ago
04.13.20
10 items
Vanessa Bryant Enjoys Easter With Her Adorable Children…
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 9 hours ago
04.13.20
Dr. Ian Smith Shares Food Substitution Ideas And…
 10 hours ago
04.13.20
Cops Tackle Man Off The Bus For Not…
 1 day ago
04.13.20
Lizzo Makes Bank From Her Dance & Workout…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Get That Super Glow! How & Why To…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
TBT: 10 Throwback Shows That Were Binge Worthy…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Beloved Mississippi Barber Dies From COVID-19, Days After…
 3 days ago
04.10.20
Queen Naija Searching For Her Son After Ex…
 4 days ago
04.10.20
Drake Has A Hermès Birkin Bag Collection He…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
BeBe Winans Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19,…
 4 days ago
04.09.20
Close