Raleigh Police Fired Flash Bang Devices At Downtown Bar Owner

Tim Lemuel, the owner of the bar Ruby Deluxe in downtown Raleigh, says he was fired upon by Raleigh police officers Sunday night as he and employees sat outside of his location. They said that they were sitting outside to defend the property and to distribute water and medical supplies to protesters.

Lemuel said that when officers approached,”I had my hands where I can see them, and I was shouting I was a business owner.”

A spokesperson for Raleigh police said that the flash bang fired by police officers doesn’t actually contain a projectile.

“People who are civilians coming out to provide medical aid shouldn’t have to wonder if it’s a real bullet or not. (They) shouldn’t be fired on by the police,” Lemuel said. “At any point, they could have walked over and said, ‘Hey, what are you guys doing?’ or ‘We have some concerns about what you’re doing.'”

