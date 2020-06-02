UNC Law Professor Addresses America’s Racist Caste System And How Laws Have Worked Against Us For Centuries

In the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, we spoke with Erika Wilson, Associate Professor of Law, Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy and Director of Clinical Programs at UNC School of Law. She spoke on America’s caste system, the laws that have kept Black people oppressed for centuries, what we can do to affect change and what the future laws civil rights laws might look like in this country.
Read More: #WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump
Read More: Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is Blackout Tuesday?
Read More: George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters
23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting
23 photos Launch gallery
23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting
1. A female protester is arrested in Santa Monica during a...Source:Getty 1 of 23
2. World Reacts To George Floyd DeathSource:Getty 2 of 23
3. CANADA-VANCOUVER-RALLYSource:Getty 3 of 23
4. George Floyd ProtestsSource:Getty 4 of 23
5. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM-DEMOSource:Getty 5 of 23
6. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 6 of 23
7. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 7 of 23
8. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 8 of 23
9. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 9 of 23
10. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 10 of 23
11. People Gather In The Hague To Rally Against RacismSource:Getty 11 of 23
12. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 12 of 23
13. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 13 of 23
14. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 14 of 23
15. George Floyd Protest In BarcelonaSource:Getty 15 of 23
16. June 2nd Republic Day Celebrations In ItalySource:Getty 16 of 23
17. Demonstration For George Floyd In SydneySource:Getty 17 of 23
18. Demonstration For George Floyd In SydneySource:Getty 18 of 23
19. Demonstration For George Floyd In SydneySource:Getty 19 of 23
20. ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNRESTSource:Getty 20 of 23
21. ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNRESTSource:Getty 21 of 23
22. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In AmsterdamSource:Getty 22 of 23
23. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In AmsterdamSource:Getty 23 of 23
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark