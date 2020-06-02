UNC Law Professor Addresses America’s Racist Caste System And How Laws Have Worked Against Us For Centuries

In the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, we spoke with Erika Wilson, Associate Professor of Law, Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy and Director of Clinical Programs at UNC School of Law. She spoke on America’s caste system, the laws that have kept Black people oppressed for centuries, what we can do to affect change and what the future laws civil rights laws might look like in this country.

