CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

UNC Law Professor Addresses America’s Racist Caste System And How Laws Have Worked Against Us For Centuries

Segregated water fountains

Source: kickstand / Getty

In the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, we spoke with Erika Wilson, Associate Professor of Law, Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy and Director of Clinical Programs at UNC School of Law. She spoke on America’s caste system, the laws that have kept Black people oppressed for centuries, what we can do to affect change and what the future laws civil rights laws might look like in this country.

 

 

Read More: #WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump

Read More: Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is Blackout Tuesday?

Read More: George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters

 

CANADA-VANCOUVER-RALLY

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

23 photos Launch gallery

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

Continue reading 23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting

[caption id="attachment_3149532" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] We strapped up our boots, pulled back our hair and tied a scarf around our faces as we mobilized to the streets to protest for our Black brother #GeorgeFloyd. Black women are always on the front lines of every major movement and this one is no different.  The death of #GeorgeFloyd has sparked outrage around the nation and every race of people have taken to the streets to demand justice in the face of systematic oppression and inequality. The protests evolved into a #BlackLivesMatter rally cry, spawning larger gatherings, riots and looting to raise awareness around the issues Black people face simply being Black. Imagers of protestors being pelted with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed, pushed and beaten are reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Black women are a fixture in the images, putting their bodies in danger for the cause. Chanting with the people and confronting oppressors -- unmoved by their heavy gear of fear tactics. See these powerful images of Black women protesting. More Coverage On The Protests: If You Care More About Looting Than The Death Of George Floyd, There’s A Problem Black Boutique Owner Defends Her Store After Its Destroyed Amid Dallas Unrest No, Saucy Santana: You Don’t Need A Makeup Artist & New Clothes To Protest Porsha Williams And Other Celebrities On The Front Lines Of The Protests

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Erika Wilson , George Floyd , racism , reparations

Videos
Latest
Co-Founder Dyana Williams Talks The Birth Of Black…
 3 hours ago
06.02.20
Counselor Yunetta Spring Breaks Down Types Of Trauma…
 4 hours ago
06.02.20
Are We Even Doing It Right?: What Is…
 6 hours ago
06.02.20
18 items
These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On…
 8 hours ago
06.02.20
#WendysIsOverParty Trends After Wendy’s Donates $400,000 To Trump
 9 hours ago
06.02.20
Black Man Goes Viral For Being “FBI Agent”…
 10 hours ago
06.02.20
George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality…
 12 hours ago
06.02.20
Dear Shekinah, This Is Not The Time To…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
Faith Evans Arrested In Alleged Domestic Abuse Against…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
The Wife Of Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, Who…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 1 day ago
06.01.20
‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By…
 3 days ago
05.31.20
Close