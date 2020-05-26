CLOSE
Pizza Hut Giving Away 500,000 Free Pizzas To Grads

Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza to graduates!

“Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://bit.ly/2XmKGkz to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last.

 

 

