Pizza Hut Giving Away 500,000 Free Pizzas To Grads

Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza to graduates!
“Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://bit.ly/2XmKGkz to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last.
Happy 50th Birthday Naomi Campbell! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Fashion Game
1. NAOMI CAMPBELL WALKS THE YVES SAINT-LAURENT SHOW, 1987Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT HER 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY, 1990Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MODE PRET-A-PORTER, 1995Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. 27th Annual Fifi Awards, 2000Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. FASHION FOR RELIEF CHARITY EVENT, 2005Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. NAOMI CAMPBELL PROMO SHOT OF THE FACE SEASON 2, 2010Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2018Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty 10 of 10
