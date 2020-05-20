CLOSE
Durham Salon Shows Off Changes They’ve Made To Prepare For Re-Opening

April's Nails

As salons prepare to re-open in phase two, we’re wondering if you’re ready to get your nails done.

A Durham nail salon showed off what they’ve done to prepare for customers coming back.

 

 

 

