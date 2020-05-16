Wake County Schools Holding Modified In-Person Graduations

Wake County Public Schools has confirmed that the county’s high schools will hold modified in-person graduations this year for seniors.
WCPSS Superintendent Cathy Moore said today, “We’ve asked every high school to facilitate an in-person event that will allow a receiving of a diploma while following the current health guidelines. It won’t look like a traditional in-person graduation ceremony, but it will be an opportunity to maintain some traditions and have a diploma experience.”
But the school system isn’t quite sure how these modified graduations will look just yet.
School Board Chairman Keith Sutton said today, “The plan allows each high school to host celebrations on their respective campuses. The dates and times will be determined by the school principal and shared with graduating seniors. All celebrations will be designed to comply with current safety guidelines.”
