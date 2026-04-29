WCW — 50 LGBTQIA Booked & Busy Baddies Breaking Hearts (Hi Porsha!), Vol. 20

Source: Courtesy of Porsha Williams’ IG / @porsha4real

Our LGBTQIA hotties are winning this week, just as they do every week if we’re being honest.

Porsha Williams opens up about knowing she was attracted to the same sex at an early age, Kehlani’s self-titled debut is on repeat, and Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae serve face during the Is God Is premiere.

Check out this week’s Women Crush Wednesday beauties below.

RELATED CONTENT: Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 19 — A Love Letter To 50 Queer Queens Owning Lesbian Visibility Week