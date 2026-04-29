Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Oprah Signs New Podcast Deal With Amazon

The media mogul has increased her reach...again...with a deal with the streamer.

Published on April 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

American Ballet Theatre 2025 Fall Gala
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is making moves. The media mogul signed a new deal with Amazon for podcasts and more across the streamer’s multiple platforms.

The deal is for Winfrey’s The Oprah Podcast, which will now be available on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV, and Audible. The video podcast will continue to be available on YouTube and on Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Wondery, Amazon’s podcast arm, will retain exclusive advertising and distribution.

In 2025, Wondery split into two companies – Audible for scripted podcasts and Creator Services for hosted podcasts like Winfrey’s.

No financial terms of the multi-year deal were disclosed. However, Travis and Jason Kelce signed a $100M deal with Wondery for their New Heights podcast. Given her experience and following, it’s very likely that her terms were similar, if not more.

The 72-year-old media queen’s podcast will move to twice a week. The deal includes the rights to re-airings of The Oprah Winfrey Show and new specials for Winfrey’s popular Book Club and My Favorite Things programming.

After 25 years as the world’s most popular TV host, Winfrey ended her show in 2011. During her tenure, she became one of the few Black female self-made billionaires in the U.S, along with BET’s Sheila Johnson. Rihanna and Beyoncé have since followed suit.

Winfrey started her podcast in 2024, and it now has 913,000 subscribers. The hope is that the deal with Amazon will further extend the Oprah brand in what is still a relatively new medium for her.

“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do – opening the door for conversations that matter,” Winfrey said via a statement. “The kind of conversations that remind us we’re not alone, and invite us to see ourselves and one another more clearly. Expanding our reach globally is an opportunity I embrace, as we continue to connect through stories that invite new ways of seeing and, hopefully, deepen understanding.”

So far, Winfrey has interviewed Good American co-founder and entrepreneur Emma Grede, Serena Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Killer Mike, Misty Copeland, Emmanuel Acho, and Shaka Senghor, among others.

“In a world of a lot of politics and division, Oprah seems to be this unifying voice that everybody can agree on,” Matt Sandler, the general manager of Creator Services for Amazon, said. “So that’s really what we want to figure out, how do we get that to more people?”

Watch the Senghor interview below:

SEE ALSO

Oprah Signs New Podcast Deal With Amazon was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Oprah Signs New Podcast Deal With Amazon

Comment
1:00
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Pastor Mike Jr. Scores Eighth No. 1 Hit with “Turn It Around” – Page 6

Comment
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Velvet-Voiced Bruno Mars Beautifully Belts ‘777’ Hits In ATL Alongside Anderson .Paak & Leon Thomas, Silk Sonically Seals Soulful Night

Comment
5 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

Everything We Know About The Miami Vice Reboot & It’s Already Looking Like A Must-See

Comment
Trending
13 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

12 Rappers Who Have Dated Athletes

Comment
30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

HEEstory! ‘Michael’ Moonwalks To Massive $217 Million Global Box Office Debut, Sparks Hoots, Hollers & Hee-larity Across Social Media

Comment
2 Items
Sports  |  Sammy Approved

Allyson Felix’s Legacy, By the Numbers — Inside The Career Of America’s Most Decorated Track Star

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Like Father, Like Son: NFL Players Who Followed Their Dads Into The League

Comment
4:36
DL Hughley Show  |  Nia Noelle

Marlon Wayans Unplugged: Finding His Own Voice in the Royal Family of Comedy

Comment
3:10
Technology  |  Nia Noelle

Keeping Our Households Safe: Exposing High-Tech AI Scams

Comment

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close