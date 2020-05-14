CLOSE
Hot Spot: Hackers Are Stealing These Celebrities’ Info & Lil’ Wayne’s Engagement Is Off! [WATCH]

Hackers are after the Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks firm and they want $21 million.  The hackers claim to have stolen personal information like contracts, non-disclosure agreements, and emails.  The firm represents big names like Drake, Nicki Minaj, RUN DMC, The Weeknd, and Mariah Carey. The company says they are working with experts on this incident.

Speaking of losses, Lil’ Wayne looks to be newly single after his fiancé was seen without a ring and unfollowed him on social media.

 

